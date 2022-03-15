 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Little Obedient Robot update for 15 March 2022

Patch Notes for March 15th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8376547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The achievement for beating level 9 was not unlocking. This has been fixed but unfortunately we cannot unlock this retroactively because the game doesn't feature a "completion" save. This means if you've already completed level 9 and didn't receive the achievement, you'll have to complete the level once again. Having completed the game, it should start at level 9 until "new game" is selected. Apologies for this and thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Little Obedient Robot Content Depot 1522541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.