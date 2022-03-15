Patch Notes for March 15th, 2022

The achievement for beating level 9 was not unlocking. This has been fixed but unfortunately we cannot unlock this retroactively because the game doesn't feature a "completion" save. This means if you've already completed level 9 and didn't receive the achievement, you'll have to complete the level once again. Having completed the game, it should start at level 9 until "new game" is selected. Apologies for this and thank you for your continued support.
Little Obedient Robot update for 15 March 2022
