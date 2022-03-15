 Skip to content

Gentlemen's Club update for 15 March 2022

Glorious Event!

While Spring Break is meant to relax, we've been busy creating some spanking new content for you!

  • Get the Glorious Event bundle and unlock Rachel going all-out in fully animated Gloryhole scenes!

  • Introducing the new "Safe Bonus" vault system:

  • Convert "extra" notoriety stars into exclusive rewards instead of letting them go to waste.
  • Unlock a new sex scene featuring Alexxa and hot dancer Taylor!

  • Two new music tracks get enabled if you have the jukebox placed in the club.

  • New dancer Taylor and a scene with Alexxa

Woo it's WARMING UP!

