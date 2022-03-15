While Spring Break is meant to relax, we've been busy creating some spanking new content for you!
Get the Glorious Event bundle and unlock Rachel going all-out in fully animated Gloryhole scenes!
Introducing the new "Safe Bonus" vault system:
- Convert "extra" notoriety stars into exclusive rewards instead of letting them go to waste.
- Unlock a new sex scene featuring Alexxa and hot dancer Taylor!
Two new music tracks get enabled if you have the jukebox placed in the club.
New dancer Taylor and a scene with Alexxa
Woo it's WARMING UP!
