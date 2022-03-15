 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Isles of Pangaea update for 15 March 2022

New Tyrannosaurus Rex Model

Share · View all patches · Build 8376475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹The Tyrannosaurus Rex has a new model, animations, and 5 skin texture variants!

🔹Tyrannosaurus Rex hatchlings have new sound effects for eating meat.

🔹The quetzalcoatlus can now sleep.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.