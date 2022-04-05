 Skip to content

Ossuary update for 5 April 2022

Ossuary Updated to 1.8.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes an issue where the framerate would drop when moving diagonally.

Note that we no longer support Mac, so we're afraid this update applies only to Windows.

