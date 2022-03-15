 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Afterthought update for 15 March 2022

Patchnotes 1.11 - Boss #8

Share · View all patches · Build 8376281 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added: Boss Stage 8 with all effects and gameplay

  • Added: Scenic Transition to Boss Stage 8

  • Added: Cutscenes of World 8

  • New: XP Screen for Speedrun Mode

  • Fixed: A Bug that Blue Walls would not give you any Resets

Changed files in this update

Afterthought Content Depot 1400631
  • Loading history…
Afterthought Dev Content Depot 1400632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.