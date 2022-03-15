Patchnotes 1.11 - Boss #8

-
Added: Boss Stage 8 with all effects and gameplay
Added: Scenic Transition to Boss Stage 8
Added: Cutscenes of World 8
New: XP Screen for Speedrun Mode
Fixed: A Bug that Blue Walls would not give you any Resets
Changed files in this update