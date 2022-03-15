 Skip to content

Prison Life Playtest update for 15 March 2022

Patch 0.1.3 - Daily Tasks for Guards, New Sound Effects, Improved Chat

[NEW] Daily Tasks for Guards! Every day each guard will get a set of tasks to finish before the end of the day and if he does - he will be rewarded.
[NEW] Task - Delete tip secret files at the computer
[NEW] Task - Defend a goal in a soccer table
[NEW] Task - Fix the metal detector
[NEW] Tasks navigations, there will be arrows pointing at the direction of the uncompleted tasks
[NEW] 3D Message bubbles for players
[NEW] Now you can see the chat history while in chat
[NEW] New settings options - Hide interaction buttons and Hide mouse
[NEW] New sounds effects for:

  • Tasks
  • Tasks completion
  • Incoming trade request
  • Trade decline
  • Trade canceled
  • Trade accept(when other player is accepted the trade)
  • Trade complete
  • Drink
  • Sent to solitary(prisoner side)
  • Item taken from loot(when you drag/double click an item at a lootbox)
  • Search results - found/not found illegal items(guard side)
  • Becoming wanted(prisoner side)
  • Underground door open/close
    [Changed] Now the chat will close When sending a message
    [Changed] Color of the other players in chat

