Patch 0.1.3 - Daily Tasks for Guards, New Sound Effects, Improved Chat

[NEW] Daily Tasks for Guards! Every day each guard will get a set of tasks to finish before the end of the day and if he does - he will be rewarded.
[NEW] Task - Delete tip secret files at the computer
[NEW] Task - Defend a goal in a soccer table
[NEW] Task - Fix the metal detector
[NEW] Tasks navigations, there will be arrows pointing at the direction of the uncompleted tasks
[NEW] 3D Message bubbles for players
[NEW] Now you can see the chat history while in chat
[NEW] New settings options - Hide interaction buttons and Hide mouse
[NEW] New sounds effects for:
- Tasks
- Tasks completion
- Incoming trade request
- Trade decline
- Trade canceled
- Trade accept(when other player is accepted the trade)
- Trade complete
- Drink
- Sent to solitary(prisoner side)
- Item taken from loot(when you drag/double click an item at a lootbox)
- Search results - found/not found illegal items(guard side)
- Becoming wanted(prisoner side)
- Underground door open/close
[Changed] Now the chat will close When sending a message
[Changed] Color of the other players in chat
Changed files in this update