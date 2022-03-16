 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Beholder 3 update for 16 March 2022

Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8375976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is Wednesday, citizens! We keep preparing new Beholder 3 updates for you ☎️

List of changes:

  • Added player rescue system for cases when the player is stuck inside a room they can't get out of (i.e. when loading into a save where the player is inside a tenant's apartment but has no access to it)
  • Fixed the Goldfish Brain achievement not being given
  • Fixed the VFX and shader effects to continue animating in dialogue mode
  • Fixed bug report popup closing by pressing spacebar
  • Fixed menu header localization not updating when switching the language
  • Fixed quest step complete sound playing multiple times
  • Fixed problems with the display of button prompts
  • Fixed furniture in some apartments being in the way of the player installing cameras
  • Fixed Frank being able to move after a blocking animation has finished but a new one has already started
  • Fixed player traveling indefinitely with paternoster on slow machine
  • Fixed player getting stuck after kick out
  • Fixed player getting stuck if NPC is moved out by a quest while the player is talking to them
  • Fixed an issue where NPC names are not translated in the death popup
  • Fixed an issue where some invoices won't disappear from the invoice list
  • Fixed an issue where the penicillin box has no translation
  • When both Maria Günzel and Gerhardt Günzel are arrested, the kids will leave the apartment
  • When the "Emergency Surgery" quest triggers and the "A Questionable Teacher?" fails, Hans Meinhardt returns to his normal schedule and stops visiting people in the apartments
  • Changed Maria Günzel to be in the bedroom around 20:30-22:15 to actually be in the same room as Gerhardt Günzel
  • Changed the schedule of Susanne Beinert to randomly look at cat photos of hers
  • Changed the "Free Apartment" icon
  • Added a delay between the success of the "Watch out, family!" quest and the "Paternity leave" to avoid double Gerhardt
  • Added a delay between the success of the "A relaxed round" quest and Albert Bühlow moving out
  • Added new activity icons
  • Added a new "Air Guitar" animation for Tim Günzel
  • Added a new "Inspects Guns" animation for Yvonne Seelers
  • Added a new "Acting Strange" animation for Ulrike Weinerts during the tutorial
  • Added a new "Styling Hair" animation for Ulrike Weinerts
  • Added correct music to the credits
  • Removed lower-left name tag (community room) from mailbox texture
  • Removed possibility to interact with the time buttons during rests
  • Lighting improvements
  • Other minor fixes

Remember to join the official Discord server:
https://discord.gg/beholder 👁‍🗨

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1570070

Changed files in this update

Beholder 3 Depot 1570071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.