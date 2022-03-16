Update 1.0.4

It is Wednesday, citizens! We keep preparing new Beholder 3 updates for you ☎️
List of changes:
- Added player rescue system for cases when the player is stuck inside a room they can't get out of (i.e. when loading into a save where the player is inside a tenant's apartment but has no access to it)
- Fixed the Goldfish Brain achievement not being given
- Fixed the VFX and shader effects to continue animating in dialogue mode
- Fixed bug report popup closing by pressing spacebar
- Fixed menu header localization not updating when switching the language
- Fixed quest step complete sound playing multiple times
- Fixed problems with the display of button prompts
- Fixed furniture in some apartments being in the way of the player installing cameras
- Fixed Frank being able to move after a blocking animation has finished but a new one has already started
- Fixed player traveling indefinitely with paternoster on slow machine
- Fixed player getting stuck after kick out
- Fixed player getting stuck if NPC is moved out by a quest while the player is talking to them
- Fixed an issue where NPC names are not translated in the death popup
- Fixed an issue where some invoices won't disappear from the invoice list
- Fixed an issue where the penicillin box has no translation
- When both Maria Günzel and Gerhardt Günzel are arrested, the kids will leave the apartment
- When the "Emergency Surgery" quest triggers and the "A Questionable Teacher?" fails, Hans Meinhardt returns to his normal schedule and stops visiting people in the apartments
- Changed Maria Günzel to be in the bedroom around 20:30-22:15 to actually be in the same room as Gerhardt Günzel
- Changed the schedule of Susanne Beinert to randomly look at cat photos of hers
- Changed the "Free Apartment" icon
- Added a delay between the success of the "Watch out, family!" quest and the "Paternity leave" to avoid double Gerhardt
- Added a delay between the success of the "A relaxed round" quest and Albert Bühlow moving out
- Added new activity icons
- Added a new "Air Guitar" animation for Tim Günzel
- Added a new "Inspects Guns" animation for Yvonne Seelers
- Added a new "Acting Strange" animation for Ulrike Weinerts during the tutorial
- Added a new "Styling Hair" animation for Ulrike Weinerts
- Added correct music to the credits
- Removed lower-left name tag (community room) from mailbox texture
- Removed possibility to interact with the time buttons during rests
- Lighting improvements
- Other minor fixes
