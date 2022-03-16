Patch Notes 1.0.0.22

Changes
- You may now turn criminal for pushing innocent players too much, and you will receive a warning before turning criminal.
- Aggressive Stance no longer gives you a damage bonus while attacking buildables if you are unarmed.
- Guild invites are now listed in the social menu instead of appearing as pop-ups.
- You will now burn Murdercounts while offline, but 6 times slower than being online.
- Changed Bet Huergar priests to Tindremene.
- Time needed when getting kicked/leaving a guild reduced from 1h to 1min.
- Updated localization.
- Updated server netcode to increase the number of players who can be in a single area and on a single server.
Fixes
- Fixed bug that would cause the player velocity to continuously increase while sliding and being stuck. This would give the player a lot of fall damage after getting unstuck.
- Fixed clade gift XP not being distributed relative to the damage done by each player.
- Casting corrupt on yourself no longer sends spell message twice.
- Fixed bug where alvarin sight could be used while mounted.
- Fixed bug where buff icons could become misplaced.
- Fixed bug where crosshair was set to wrong position after aiming with archery and swapping weapons.
- Slightly increased silent stun timer after mounting/dismounting.
- Fixed UI bug where the ‘drag items here’ widget would be highlighted when not dragging any items.
- Fixed some Troll spawn locations that could get the Troll stuck.
- Fixed Steppe Rush gathering.
- You will no longer be considered AFK when fishing.
- Fixed a lot of landscape issues.
- Fixed a lot of reported stuck locations.
- Leaving a guild now wipes guild member entries.
- Fixed rivers with misaligned swimming volumes.
- Updated NavMesh in White Bear Cave.
- Return button in mail is now only visible when the mail does not belong to you.
- Polished Alchemy and Cooking UI a bit.
