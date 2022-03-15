 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Little Red Rocket Ship update for 15 March 2022

ver 2.2.2 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8375954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has a small bugfix or two for some issues accidentally introduced in past updates:

/ Swarmlings are normal again
/ Derecho turrets shouldn't have ridiculous recoil upon firing

Changed files in this update

Little Red Rocket Ship Content Depot 1757261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.