Patch 4.0.5.2 - In-game scenario manager!

We now added a new scenario manager tab to play>custom, which enables creators to delete scenarios, reset leaderboards and check verification status directly from the game. Ranked mode will be reworked in the next update, with the addition of 3 different ranked modes (beginner, intermediate, advanced). GLHF!
- Added workshop scenario manager tab (play>custom)
- Improved loading times for scenarios/routines
- Fixed sensitivity randomizer graph lines going out of bounds
- Fixed workshop sounds / themes not loading properly
- Fixed some achievements not unlocking properly
Changed files in this update