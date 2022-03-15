 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 15 March 2022

Patch 4.0.5.2 - In-game scenario manager!

Patch 4.0.5.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We now added a new scenario manager tab to play>custom, which enables creators to delete scenarios, reset leaderboards and check verification status directly from the game. Ranked mode will be reworked in the next update, with the addition of 3 different ranked modes (beginner, intermediate, advanced). GLHF!

  • Added workshop scenario manager tab (play>custom)
  • Improved loading times for scenarios/routines
  • Fixed sensitivity randomizer graph lines going out of bounds
  • Fixed workshop sounds / themes not loading properly
  • Fixed some achievements not unlocking properly

