X4: Foundations update for 15 March 2022

5.00 Hotfix 1 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Kyd from stranded gamestart being invulnerable.
  • Fixed player-owned station being selected in The Station Swindle mission of Pirate story.
  • Fixed captured High-Tech Traders disappearing in High-Tech Hold-Up mission of Pirate story.
  • Fixed incorrect pay-out when personally towing wrecked ships to processing module.
  • Fixed encyclopedia description text for Teuta.

