- Fixed Kyd from stranded gamestart being invulnerable.
- Fixed player-owned station being selected in The Station Swindle mission of Pirate story.
- Fixed captured High-Tech Traders disappearing in High-Tech Hold-Up mission of Pirate story.
- Fixed incorrect pay-out when personally towing wrecked ships to processing module.
- Fixed encyclopedia description text for Teuta.
X4: Foundations update for 15 March 2022
5.00 Hotfix 1 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
