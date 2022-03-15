 Skip to content

Project Sparrow update for 15 March 2022

0.1.18

Matchmaking:

  • Player MMR has been altered to be roughly 40% lower for all players, this is to keep the numbers a bit lower visually (leaderboards will be updated within the next 48 hours)
  • If matchmaking fails it will now automatically try the matchmaking request again
  • Fixed an issue where if you accepted a match at the last second you'd get a 'Matchmaking is in Requires Acceptance state'. You will now get 'Failed to respond in time'
  • Cancelling matchmaking should now no longer keep you in the queue during the cancellation period
  • Potentially fixed an issue where if you accepted a match, you'd be in an infinite waiting period
  • Extra checks when completing challenges

Settings:

  • Invert Mouse option added to the Input Settings
  • Invert Mouse Aim option added to the Input Settings
  • Keybind added to show/hide the spectator controls

Training Range:

  • Added some more bot spawners to the training range
  • Added extra info to the training range to help newer players

Misc:

  • Speed movement indicator moved to the middle of the screen
  • Speed indicator changed to just show the speed instead of extra info
  • Extra checks added when connecting to a server, this should fix players being stuck on 'Describing Game Sessions in custom games'

Custom Games:

  • The default region in custom games will now be set to the region you are closest too rather than being EU (Frankfurt)

Spectator:

  • Spectator controls have be played in a more viewable box instead of being spreadout

Misc:

  • Crash reporter implementation, you'll now see a crash report screen when getting a crash, this will be relayed back to me so I can see how crashes are occuring

Bug Fixes:

  • Possibly fixed a bug where you could be 0hp and be alive still even though you should be dead
  • The healthbar should now update when spectating a player
  • Possibly fixed an issue where you could aim in indefinitely
  • Players should now spawn into spectator correctly in deathmatch games
  • Fixed some issues where the server wouldn't start or would error if having spectators and players in a deathmatch game
  • Fixed a bug where middle mouse button wasn't working when bind to anything
  • Fixed spelling mistake on motion blur video settings

Known matchmaking issues:

  • Unable to queue into matchmaking whilst in a party after finishing a game (have to reform the party to queue)

