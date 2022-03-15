Matchmaking:
- Player MMR has been altered to be roughly 40% lower for all players, this is to keep the numbers a bit lower visually (leaderboards will be updated within the next 48 hours)
- If matchmaking fails it will now automatically try the matchmaking request again
- Fixed an issue where if you accepted a match at the last second you'd get a 'Matchmaking is in Requires Acceptance state'. You will now get 'Failed to respond in time'
- Cancelling matchmaking should now no longer keep you in the queue during the cancellation period
- Potentially fixed an issue where if you accepted a match, you'd be in an infinite waiting period
- Extra checks when completing challenges
Settings:
- Invert Mouse option added to the Input Settings
- Invert Mouse Aim option added to the Input Settings
- Keybind added to show/hide the spectator controls
Training Range:
- Added some more bot spawners to the training range
- Added extra info to the training range to help newer players
Misc:
- Speed movement indicator moved to the middle of the screen
- Speed indicator changed to just show the speed instead of extra info
- Extra checks added when connecting to a server, this should fix players being stuck on 'Describing Game Sessions in custom games'
Custom Games:
- The default region in custom games will now be set to the region you are closest too rather than being EU (Frankfurt)
Spectator:
- Spectator controls have be played in a more viewable box instead of being spreadout
Misc:
- Crash reporter implementation, you'll now see a crash report screen when getting a crash, this will be relayed back to me so I can see how crashes are occuring
Bug Fixes:
- Possibly fixed a bug where you could be 0hp and be alive still even though you should be dead
- The healthbar should now update when spectating a player
- Possibly fixed an issue where you could aim in indefinitely
- Players should now spawn into spectator correctly in deathmatch games
- Fixed some issues where the server wouldn't start or would error if having spectators and players in a deathmatch game
- Fixed a bug where middle mouse button wasn't working when bind to anything
- Fixed spelling mistake on motion blur video settings
Known matchmaking issues:
- Unable to queue into matchmaking whilst in a party after finishing a game (have to reform the party to queue)
