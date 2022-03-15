English
[Ghost of Kyiv] Added difficulty setting with 4 difficulties.
[Ghost of Kyiv] The difficulties affect the player HP and enemy jet spawn rate. On the lowest difficulty (Baby Hero), the player is almost invincible while on the highest difficulty (the True Ghost of Kyiv), the player only has 1 hp.
简体中文
【基辅的幽灵】加入了4种不同的难度。
【基辅的幽灵】难度影响玩家的生命值和地方战机的出现速度。最低难度（宝宝英雄），玩家基本无敌。最高难度（真·基辅的幽灵），玩家只有1点的生命值。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 March 2022
Update, Version 20220315
English
