 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 March 2022

Update, Version 20220315

Share · View all patches · Build 8375582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
#########Content##############
[Ghost of Kyiv] Added difficulty setting with 4 difficulties.
[Ghost of Kyiv] The difficulties affect the player HP and enemy jet spawn rate. On the lowest difficulty (Baby Hero), the player is almost invincible while on the highest difficulty (the True Ghost of Kyiv), the player only has 1 hp.
简体中文
#########Content##############
【基辅的幽灵】加入了4种不同的难度。
【基辅的幽灵】难度影响玩家的生命值和地方战机的出现速度。最低难度（宝宝英雄），玩家基本无敌。最高难度（真·基辅的幽灵），玩家只有1点的生命值。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.