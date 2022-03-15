Starbase Early Access Update 15.3.2022 (EA Build 824)

Note: the same update also released on the PTU server. No separate PTU patch notes will be posted as the same changelog applies.
New Features
-
Towing Beam
-
Towing Beam can tow ships and only ships
-
Only one ship can tow one additional ship at a time
-
The device consumes electricity in relation to the mass of the ship it's towing, 1000 kg mass requires 3 electricity per second
-
Towing a ship inside a safe zone can be enabled for a specific ship in the Ships menu, from the setting "Allow towing in safe zone" allowing anyone to tow the ship
- Without this setting ships need to be decommissioned to be towable inside safe zones
-
Art
- Xhalium raw ore art updated
- Exorium raw ore UI icon art updated
Auction House
- Fixed a crash where adding Ores that were already being listed at the Auction House in another auction caused the game to crash
Audio
- Prevented the playing of multiple Missile launch sounds per launch
Crafting
- Crafting Benches now allow crafting from anywhere within one Player Station Easy Build Mode area
Devices
-
Fixed an issue where Asteroids got stuck on ships when a Cargo Lock Frame was used on them
-
Ship Transponders can now display the company name for a company ship
-
Fixed an issue where picking up a solar panel setup caused it to vanish from existence
-
Reconstruction Machine
- Fixed an issue where Reconstruction Machine activated at station only after the player has relogged after the first time it was built
-
Fixed an issue where Solar Power recharge did not start/work when built with items from inventory in-game
-
Ducts
-
Fixed side edge connectivity issue for three ducts, edges of these ducts did not connect with hardpoints
- Duct Straight 12x192 cm
- Duct Straight 12x36 cm
- Duct Corner 15x15 cm
-
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue with M2 unwelding not working more than once
- Expansion visualizations are shown when in Easy Build Mode or when close to an expansion
- Building long lines with modules should no longer create considerable gaps, miniscule gaps might still be noticed in extreme cases
Gameplay
- Fixed issues with dead endoskeletons showing as default models and colliding with players
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when loading/unloading certain ships
- Player characters that were stuck in a permanent death state have now been fixed and unstuck
- Fixed an issue where ship Batteries did not recharge
Inventory
- Fixed an issue where items that can't be equipped to hand/leg inventory slots could still be placed in those slots. This has now been prevented and only items that can be equipped to hand/leg slots can be placed there.
Player Stations
- Fixed an issue where being close enough to another station made setting up new stations sluggish or impossible in nearby cells
- Updated Station Info HUD
Ships
-
Updated:
- 30 Allons Danser
-
Added descriptions for:
- Mammoth II W
- Phat Roadster
- Atolla
- Ramora
- Batfish
- Komatsu T2
- SkipJack
- Vector7a
-
Updated description of:
- Manta-DC
Ship Shops
-
Removed the following ships from OKI ship shops:
- Piece of Cheese from OKI 1
- Flatter Extands from OKI 2
- Barrow84 from OKI 2
- Barrow40 from OKI 2
- Miredge 8 from OKI 3
-
Added the following ships to ship shops:
- Rocker Duo to Rando 2
- MPMS-2 T2 CLF to Rando 4
- Arundel Mk1 TypeA to Rando 4
-
Moved The Manta-DC from Rando 1 to K-Bot ship shop
Ship Designer
- Fixed an issue that enabled building blueprints without building area restrictions
- Autobolt action in Ship Designer should now avoid bolting objects connected to joints to rest of the ship, which would cause the joint to no longer be able to move
Ship Repair Hall
- Fixed an issue where damaged components that are not part of the ship were sometimes not moved to Station Storage
- Fixed an issue where components that were damaged but later repaired using Building Tool sometimes counted as being damaged by the Ship Repair Terminal
Weapons
- Fixed Tripod Weapon UI showing 0 as Magazine count when entering a Tripod
UI
- Fixed collision detection, highlights and sound for quickbar placement previews
- Added "don't show this again" option to Station expansion notification
- Added "reset pop-up hints" option to Esc menu settings tutorial section
- Tooltips now follow cursor when mouse is moved instead of closing
- Tooltip opening delay can be adjusted in settings
- Removed permission edit page from Stations Tab
- Premissions are now changed by clicking Permission icons
- Fixed broken station names in Insurance Transfer Menu
Known Issues
- Towing a ship at high speeds can cause the towed ship to gradually move further away from the towing ship and ultimately detach from the tow beam
Changed depots in test_auto branch