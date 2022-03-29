Killing Floor 2 Spring Cleaning 2022 Update is Live

Event
- Hey mercs, how are things going with your Spring cleaning? The team has been able to clear out some old bugs hiding under the rug.
Bug Fixes
As mentioned in the 2021 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ our goal is to bring to the community a continued stream of community-reported bug fixes for each update throughout the year. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.
Top Community Issues:
- Fixed an issue where a light texture was changed globally leading to existing lights to have a bluish tinge and other visual defects.
- Fixed an issue in Monster Ball where the music in the dance area near Hans Volter was not playing.
- Fixed an issue where spectators were incorrectly being included in player count in the Server Browser.
- Fixed an issue in Boss Rush weekly mode where the Matriarch's shield health was not scaling correctly across the earlier waves.
- Fixed an issue where the pop-up pause notification was incorrectly displayed when proceeding to the Lobby.
- Fixed an issue where SWAT’s Close Combat Training skill did not increase damage with 9mm or blunt damage type weapons.
Weapons:
-
Doshinegun:
- Improved Doshinegun projectiles behavior so they will behave more naturally in the environment.
- Fixed an issue where upgrading the Doshinegun semi-auto was causing it to do less damage than the auto fire mode.
-
HRG Arc Generator
- Fixed an issue where HRG Arc Generator primary fire sound was playing globally.
-
Minigun:
- Fixed an issue where the Minigun’s turn speed acceleration was reduced when in players' possession.
Map:
-
Carillon Hamlet:
-
Fixed multiple splatter maps across the map to display correctly.
-
Fixed the spectator boundaries so spectators are no longer able to leave the map.
-
Fixed multiple locations where there was missing collision for dropped weapons.
-
Adjusted multiple collision volumes across the map to allow the Player to move unobstructed..
-
Adjust collision allowing the collectible to be destroyed in the Forest area
-
Adjusted a section of the wall in the station to render correctly.
-
-
Elysium:
- Fixed an issue that would intermittently cause console lock up for PS4 players.
- Improved spawning behavior of ammo. weapons, and armor pickups to prioritize spawning in the arena the player is in.
- Fixed Zed spawning so they will not get stuck on the beams in the main arena.
- Fixed multiple areas across the map display texture flickering.
- Fixed rendering of grid pattern on the walls in the computer arena.
- Fixed wooden plank to display correctly on the back side.
- Made visual improvements on the stone wall to correct color variation.
- Fixed issue where sand decals were visually floating in the main arena.
-
Netherhold:
-
Adjusted lights in the lobby to increase visibility of player сharacter.
-
Fixed an issue where Zeds would not attack players within the Diabolic Experiment doorway area.
-
-
Prison
- Refined the Zed pathing to improve ability to navigate to players.
Misc:
- Fixed an issue that was limiting the Patriarch to utilizing only one of his intro lines.
As always, thank you for your continued support!
