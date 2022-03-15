 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

3DF Zephyr Lite Steam Edition update for 15 March 2022

3DF Zephyr 6.5 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8374711 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news, everyone!

Zephyr 6.5 is out now!

Without further ado, lets see what's in this release for 3DF Zephyr 6.500 Steam Edition:

  • Structure from motion robustness and accuracy improvements
  • New vertical structure preset
  • Faster modular save
  • Faster edge filtering with photoconsistency
  • Improved texturing
  • Unity artengine integration
  • Improved bounding box gizmo
  • Improved masking integration in Zephyr
  • Improved picking on textured meshes
  • Improved screenshot
  • Minor fixes

Check out the release video below (which also explores other features not available in 3DF Zephyr Lite):

Changed files in this update

3DF Zephyr Lite 2 Steam Edition Content Depot 438451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.