3DF Zephyr 6.5 is out now!

Good news, everyone!
Zephyr 6.5 is out now!
Without further ado, lets see what's in this release for 3DF Zephyr 6.500 Steam Edition:
- Structure from motion robustness and accuracy improvements
- New vertical structure preset
- Faster modular save
- Faster edge filtering with photoconsistency
- Improved texturing
- Unity artengine integration
- Improved bounding box gizmo
- Improved masking integration in Zephyr
- Improved picking on textured meshes
- Improved screenshot
- Minor fixes
Check out the release video below (which also explores other features not available in 3DF Zephyr Lite):
Changed files in this update