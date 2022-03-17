 Skip to content

The Darkest Tales — Into the Nightmare update for 17 March 2022

Update for The Darkest Tales

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, friends!
We are pleased to announce an update for The Darkest Tales.
Taking player feedback and suggestions into account, we implemented a number of changes to make your journey through the game’s world even more smooth and comfortable.
You can find the full list of changes in our official Discord.
Download the free prologue and venture into the real of familiar fairy tales today!
Progress made in the prologue will be automatically transferred to the full version of the game after the official release.
The prologue for The Darkest Tales - Into the Nightmare is available on Steam right now for free.
We welcome your feedback!

Wishlist the full game

