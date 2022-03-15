Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/15

Hello new recruits,
Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!
This patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following the beginning of the early access this week.
- Disable insight during dialog
- Player blocked after kill the W1 mini boss (Will Hung)
- Weapon stats display
- Player blocked into the ground after a dash
- Players could fall indefinitely before being fully loaded. Levels took too much time to load.
- Issues with Maxxx’s [spoiler]powerful wind[/spoiler] attack
Changed files in this update