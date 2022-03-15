 Skip to content

Have a Nice Death update for 15 March 2022

Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/15

15 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello new recruits,

Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!

This patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following the beginning of the early access this week.

  • Disable insight during dialog
  • Player blocked after kill the W1 mini boss (Will Hung)
  • Weapon stats display
  • Player blocked into the ground after a dash
  • Players could fall indefinitely before being fully loaded. Levels took too much time to load.
  • Issues with Maxxx’s [spoiler]powerful wind[/spoiler] attack

