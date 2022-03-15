 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fight or Flight update for 15 March 2022

Fight or Flight - 0.40.7 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8374588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch this week to fix some critical inventory bugs with consumables, and including the addition of skins for the new SCAR weapon.

Cheers!
Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Fight or Flight Content Depot 775621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.