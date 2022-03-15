First post-release patch

This is the first patch, fixing some issues which we encountered in the first amazing week after release!
Kill Log
- We updated the kill logs appearing on the right screen side. Now if some players already reached the goal, the kill logs no longer overlap with their playernames
Horns & Spamming
- We had some few players, who made good use of honking the sh*** out of their horns :D Although this is kinda funny, we wanted to do something about it, in consideration of the mental health of our players. So now as soon as a player reaches the goal, he cannot honk anymore
- And further we added the mute function. By entering /mute in the chat window, you can mute a specific player. Then you won't see any of his chat messages, and you won't hear him honking anymore.
Steam invites
- It was possible, to break people's steam client by inviting them ~1000 times per second. This should not be possible anymore, thanks to a little invite colldown :)
Maps
- We fixed the start boxes of many maps. It was possible, to bulid black holes or magnets very close to the start. So players got sucked or pulled or even died due to deadly obstacles, which were placed very near to the starting box. This should now not be possible anymore
Weather
- We reduced the brightness of the sun in some weather settings, since it was blooming all over the place. Let us know, if you are still being blinded, then we reduce that even more ;)
Player Level
- We increased the maximum player level, since some players have already reached the previous maximum level. Now this shouldn't be a problem anymore for a long time ;D
We're now working on some more bigger fixes and content, so stay tuned, and happy chaos :)
