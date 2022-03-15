Latest update for 1.8 - Now live on Test!

Hunters,
Below are the details for the latest update to 1.8.
This update includes some bug fixes and some balance changes to the new weapons.
Gunplay
Caldwell 92
- Reduced the Muzzle Velocity from 270 m/s to 230 m/s.
- This also reduces the velocity of the custom ammo options for this weapon (FMJ and Dumdum now at 200 m/s)
- Reduced the extra ammo from 18 to 12.
Winfield 93 Slate
- Reduced the extra ammo count from 9 to 6 (Basic and Slug)
- Penny Shot reduced from 14 to 9.
- Slightly reduced the recoil making it harder to re-acquire your target for a follow-up shot.
Bonus Sway for Semi auto weapons
- Increased the sway penalty for rapidly firing to be in line with all semi-auto and Double action pistols. The values for the Caldwell 92 New Army, the Nagant 1895 Officer and Nagant Officer 1895 brawler sway values are now set to the same as the Dolch and Bornheim No.3 as well as their variants.
Meta
Caldwell 92
- Increased the price to $103 (previously $92).
Winfield 93 Slate
- Increased the price to $300 (previously $200).
Hunter
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Hunters not correctly rendering when viewed over longer distances.
- Fixed a bug that caused particle effects to persist even after the status effect has worn off (e.g 3rd person view shows you are on fire or bleeding when it has already stopped).
- Fixed a bug that caused a particle effect to persist on the screen after being revived.
Gunplay
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from fanning with the Nagant Silencer.
