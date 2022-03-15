Update 22.03.15

Changes in the update to version 22.03.15:
- Jiangshi are now capturable. That includes the 2 that you can find in the dungeon below Witton during the second attack on the assassins with the thieves guild of Flaire, and 4 new Jiangshi in the black lair dungeon in Dorgania.
The captured jiangshi can be released at the graveyard in Central. Giving them items and petting them increases the relationship. Give them the item they want with a relationship at 100 to unlock a CG scene.
- New drop for jiangshi enemies: The "Magic Jiangshi Seal" can be used on enemies in battle for a 70% chance to blind them.
- New quest and CG scene with the red succubus Nemorvyra.
- I moved Kippy in the CG room from the page "Non-human 2" to "Dorgania 1".
- When you had the first meeting with Hellhound in the dungeon below Old Ashton, and met Kippy in Lalizan, you could see Hellhound chasing Kippy on top of a building in Kagabangui. There are new steps to these events now. After entering Kagabanui four times while those two are running around on top of the building, you can walk past the building, one tile left of the entrance door, to trigger an event. Afterwards you can find the two girls again at the Black Lair (Orange stone building south of Kagabangui, which only serves as an entrance to a dungeon), and then in Rakake.
Once you had the dialog in Rakake, Kippy will be in Lalizan, and you can get a CG scene when you talk with her there.
- New purchasable scroll to increase Ryen's eloquence by +3 in the shop in Diminus Castle. This was added to ensure that Ryen's eloquence will always be able to get to at least 15, even if you make some bad choices.
- New area "Mount Alberrane," which you can enter by following the path on the left side of Parverhill down south. (Not accessible via the worldmap. Only through Parverhill.)
- The new character "Rhethos" will appear in Aldlyn, between the clinic and the teleport stone plate, when you have Ellanore in your castle and advanced her dialog about the different races of monsters.
The dialog with Rhethos will give you a new quest, which'll guide you to Mount Alberrane.
The final battle during this quest can be failed in multiple ways, but you can leave and re-enter the area to try again.
- I added a new CG room page "Monstergirls 4" for the new monstergirls.
- A CG scene with Ellanore will unlock after you've finished the new quest with Ellanore.
- The hard arena battles are now easier for some squad leaders, to make things more balanced.
Changed files in this update