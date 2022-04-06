 Skip to content

Global City update for 6 April 2022

Wheel of Fortune

Share · View all patches · Build 8374153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fortune favors those who work hard and rewards them for their patience!
You have been waiting for it and it has come: a mysterious Wheel of Fortune is in your city. Spin it and get a valuable reward. You'll also get a chance to get a Gold Lucky Chest which might contain a unique arcitectural masterpiece!
Don't miss a great chance to make your city better!

