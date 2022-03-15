 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 15 March 2022

Minor Hotfixes - 15/03 # 1.035.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8374147

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks, this patch contains some minor hotfixes for Ancient Ruins, along with a few QoL additions I was working on at the moment.

15/03 # 1.035.7

  • Ancient Ruins related fixes/improvements

    • Fixes a few typos in a couple of Ancient Ruins cards.
    • Tweaked the rewards of the repeatable areas slightly to show a couple more cards from expansions in the areas that have them / if an expansion is active.
    • Ancient Ruins cards will now correctly display "Ancient Ruins" expansion in their Codex Entry.

  • Improved the Area Rewards sorting.

  • Swapped Jarakkal Oasis 1st & 2nd Areas and tweaked a bit the enemy groups that appear in the 1st level in Deserts/Arid environments.

  • You can now unsummon allies faster by Ctrl+Click on them. This method, however, can only unsummon unprotected allies. If you want to unsummon a protected ally this way, you should first toggle their lock off.

