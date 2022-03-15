Scheduled Server Maintenance: 03.15.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on March 15, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
3/15 23:00 – 3/16 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- FS Village Treasure Hunt Update
- 3X3 Rank Mode
- Battle Pass Lv.25 Mission
- St. Patrick’s Day Random Shopping Bag Event
- Super Extra Points Event
- March 3on3 Challenge Event
- 3X3 Rank Mode Challenge Event
[Reward]
- March 3on3 Challenge Event
- Users who won 3on3 mode 33 times during the event period (3/2 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items.
- Platinum Card Mileage Event
- Users who purchased certain number of platinum card packs during the event period (3/10 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items accordingly.
- Prestige Up Rush Week
- Users who raised characters’ prestige during the event period (3/10 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items accordingly.
- Upgraded Skill Training Rush Week
- Users who trained characters’ skill and reached skill LV.5 during the event period (3/10 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items accordingly.
- Point Payback Bonus
- Users who spent certain FS points during the event period (3/10 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will get payback FS points accordingly.
[Bug Fix]
- Issue with Pet doubled or tripled on Lobby Court
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
