3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 15 March 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 03.15.2021

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on March 15, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

Maintenance Duration:
3/15 23:00 – 3/16 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

  1. FS Village Treasure Hunt Update
  2. 3X3 Rank Mode
  3. Battle Pass Lv.25 Mission
  4. St. Patrick’s Day Random Shopping Bag Event
  5. Super Extra Points Event
  6. March 3on3 Challenge Event
  7. 3X3 Rank Mode Challenge Event

[Reward]

  1. March 3on3 Challenge Event
  • Users who won 3on3 mode 33 times during the event period (3/2 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items.
  1. Platinum Card Mileage Event
  • Users who purchased certain number of platinum card packs during the event period (3/10 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items accordingly.
  1. Prestige Up Rush Week
  • Users who raised characters’ prestige during the event period (3/10 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items accordingly.
  1. Upgraded Skill Training Rush Week
  • Users who trained characters’ skill and reached skill LV.5 during the event period (3/10 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items accordingly.
  1. Point Payback Bonus
  • Users who spent certain FS points during the event period (3/10 ~ 3/15 23:59 PDT) will get payback FS points accordingly.

[Bug Fix]

  • Issue with Pet doubled or tripled on Lobby Court

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

