Add the final unforgettable touch to your Global City!
Build the astonishing Statue of Liberty in your city - an exact copy of the monument decorating a costline of New York.
By the way, do you know that the statue used to function as a lighthouse? And its torch is covered in 24-carat gold!
Your city should definetely have this symbol of the golden dream!
Finish the Statue of Liberty on time to get valuable prizes and create the atmosphere of "The Big Apple" in your city, the atmosphere of legendary New York!
Global City update for 15 March 2022
Statue of Liberty
Add the final unforgettable touch to your Global City!
Changed depots in dev_stage branch