Added random dialogue in TvMode + random shitty rapper mode!

Shift + Escape to bring up the console

Here are the console commands for the new features to be used in TvMode

ToggleTvModeSubsAndTTS

This will toggle the subtitles + text to speech system on/off

EnableRaptard9000

This will enable the auto shitty rapper module

RaptardFasterToggle

This will double the speed of the raptard's "rapping"

TtsVoiceToggle

This can be used for the normal dialogue and rapping- it will toggle the default robot voice to a shitty human voice

btw last update introduced these commands

LoadAndUseTvTalkClips

Enable this to load audio files from NightmarePuppeteer_Data/StreamingAssets/TvTalk to be used in TvMode for dialogue

ToggleTvFullAutoCam

This allows you to disable the auto cam in TvMode

*also made it so you can change the camera angle in TvMode