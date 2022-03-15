Added random dialogue in TvMode + random shitty rapper mode!

Shift + Escape to bring up the console
Here are the console commands for the new features to be used in TvMode
ToggleTvModeSubsAndTTS
This will toggle the subtitles + text to speech system on/off
EnableRaptard9000
This will enable the auto shitty rapper module
RaptardFasterToggle
This will double the speed of the raptard's "rapping"
TtsVoiceToggle
This can be used for the normal dialogue and rapping- it will toggle the default robot voice to a shitty human voice
btw last update introduced these commands
LoadAndUseTvTalkClips
Enable this to load audio files from NightmarePuppeteer_Data/StreamingAssets/TvTalk to be used in TvMode for dialogue
ToggleTvFullAutoCam
This allows you to disable the auto cam in TvMode
*also made it so you can change the camera angle in TvMode
Changed files in this update