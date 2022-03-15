 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 15 March 2022

Added random dialogue in TvMode + random shitty rapper mode!

Share · View all patches · Build 8374023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shift + Escape to bring up the console

Here are the console commands for the new features to be used in TvMode

ToggleTvModeSubsAndTTS
This will toggle the subtitles + text to speech system on/off

EnableRaptard9000
This will enable the auto shitty rapper module

RaptardFasterToggle
This will double the speed of the raptard's "rapping"

TtsVoiceToggle
This can be used for the normal dialogue and rapping- it will toggle the default robot voice to a shitty human voice

btw last update introduced these commands

LoadAndUseTvTalkClips
Enable this to load audio files from NightmarePuppeteer_Data/StreamingAssets/TvTalk to be used in TvMode for dialogue

ToggleTvFullAutoCam
This allows you to disable the auto cam in TvMode

*also made it so you can change the camera angle in TvMode

Changed files in this update

Nightmare Puppeteer Content Depot 1355311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.