Early Access Patch V0.1.1

Greetings,

First of all we thank our community, your feedback was essential to make the game better for everyone.

Second of all, here are the changes and the additions we worked on ASAP, since Early Access Launch:

Patch V0.1.1

Early Access Issues

Some Upgrades stays locked, even though the player passed their xp kills/heals requirment

M2 Mortar - Shells don't explode after certain number of shells have been launched

Level 2 - Visible gaps at the end of the map, at the water and on the sides

Medic - Gets stuck at the stairs and destroyed tanks at level 2

Bazzoka- Upgrades - Fixing the bigger explosion upgrade

Armored - Upgrades - Fixing the revenge upgrade

Bicycle - Upgrades - Dropping mine upgrade does not work

Bicycle - Glitches it's movement in slow motion

Pathfinding - Airborn enemy units go to one path only

Instances where game does not end at the end of the last wave

Performance

Coding - Using different formula to calculate distances, increasing performance dramatically

M1 - Upgrades - M1 Grenade added to the object pool

Gameplay Changes

Upgrades - System - Improved upgardes systems to make better offerings

Upgrades - System - Changed so the first upgrade gets only the unlocked units that can fight

Upgrades - System - Medic removed from the first upgrade

Upgrades - Airborne - Increase number of soldiers landing from 2 to 3

Placement - Units cant be placed on top of each other

Placement - Units cant be placed on top of the medic's box

Medic - Medic gets Damaged / health doubled

Abilities - Mine - Place 3 Mines instead of one / increase preparing duration / increase price

Abilities - Mine - Increase collider size

Abilities - Airborne units - Increase number of soldiers landing from 2 to 3

UI

Core health will be more visible

Uncheck Show Tutorial after watching it once

Disbale Speeding Game UI during upgrade

Stats Window - Show only the new unlocked upgrade name

Exit Game, Main Menu, Restart, Promote

Medic - Show other medic's radius for better unit placement

Change unit's radiuses based on upgrades

Waves

Adding 2 hard waves at the end of each level

What's Next

Next update will be V0.2, we are planning to do the following:

UI redesign for the entire game

Two New Levels

Presskit

Bug Fixes and Optimization

We are already making progress on update v0.2

For more details check our Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/2tKXNy7v/northend-td-roadmap

Enjoy gaming,

Northend Games