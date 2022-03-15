Early Access Patch V0.1.1

Greetings,
First of all we thank our community, your feedback was essential to make the game better for everyone.
Second of all, here are the changes and the additions we worked on ASAP, since Early Access Launch:
Patch V0.1.1
Early Access Issues
- Some Upgrades stays locked, even though the player passed their xp kills/heals requirment
- M2 Mortar - Shells don't explode after certain number of shells have been launched
- Level 2 - Visible gaps at the end of the map, at the water and on the sides
- Medic - Gets stuck at the stairs and destroyed tanks at level 2
- Bazzoka- Upgrades - Fixing the bigger explosion upgrade
- Armored - Upgrades - Fixing the revenge upgrade
- Bicycle - Upgrades - Dropping mine upgrade does not work
- Bicycle - Glitches it's movement in slow motion
- Pathfinding - Airborn enemy units go to one path only
- Instances where game does not end at the end of the last wave
Performance
- Coding - Using different formula to calculate distances, increasing performance dramatically
- M1 - Upgrades - M1 Grenade added to the object pool
Gameplay Changes
- Upgrades - System - Improved upgardes systems to make better offerings
- Upgrades - System - Changed so the first upgrade gets only the unlocked units that can fight
- Upgrades - System - Medic removed from the first upgrade
- Upgrades - Airborne - Increase number of soldiers landing from 2 to 3
- Placement - Units cant be placed on top of each other
- Placement - Units cant be placed on top of the medic's box
- Medic - Medic gets Damaged / health doubled
- Abilities - Mine - Place 3 Mines instead of one / increase preparing duration / increase price
- Abilities - Mine - Increase collider size
- Abilities - Airborne units - Increase number of soldiers landing from 2 to 3
UI
- Core health will be more visible
- Uncheck Show Tutorial after watching it once
- Disbale Speeding Game UI during upgrade
- Stats Window - Show only the new unlocked upgrade name
- Exit Game, Main Menu, Restart, Promote
- Medic - Show other medic's radius for better unit placement
- Change unit's radiuses based on upgrades
Waves
- Adding 2 hard waves at the end of each level
What's Next
Next update will be V0.2, we are planning to do the following:
- UI redesign for the entire game
- Two New Levels
- Presskit
- Bug Fixes and Optimization
We are already making progress on update v0.2
For more details check our Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/2tKXNy7v/northend-td-roadmap
Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games
Changed files in this update