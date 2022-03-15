Patch 1.3.5 - Chapter 4 (Locked) Glitch Fixed & Removed Text Sound Effects

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, everyone!

A new patch!? Yup!

Version 1.3.5 is now live and you should be seeing release build 1.3.5 at the upper corner of the main menu. If you're not seeing the latest version number there, try updating the game manually or restarting your Steam client.

Text SFX Removed

There was a problem with a previously added option to toggle the game's text sound effect off and on. While it's possible to fix this, I've decided to just remove it completely. Looking at it again now, the sound effect doesn't add anything to the game and rather than leaving it in the game and forcing players to disable it manually, it's probably better to just remove it altogether.

Chapter 4 (Locked)

Fixed for a bug where clearing all NPC dialog before checking the lock caused an issue where players are unable to proceed with the puzzle. It's an old bug that I had already fixed, but apparently forgot to upload...

Text Updates

Removed a few lines of redundant and unimportant text lines. Found & fixed a few grammatical errors.

As usual, please report any bugs, errors or even any suggestions and feedback by posting here:

http://steamcommunity.com/app/652510/discussions/0/1368380934245938749/

Alternatively, you can also contact me directly from here:

http://neetbytes.com/contact/