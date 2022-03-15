 Skip to content

Hyperbolica update for 15 March 2022

1.0.4 "Very Fast" text speed option and fix true ending on Linux

Share · View all patches · Build 8372642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Very Fast" text speed option that is 2x faster than "Fast"
  • Fixed bug where True Ending didn't work on Linux
  • Retroactively receive "Collector" achievement if you got it on before the 1.0.3 fix
  • Added missing oracle hint for one of the trinkets
  • Fixed treasure chest lifting off the ground when pushed for a long time
  • Fixed glasses placement on one of the heads
  • Fixed a few more typos

Changed files in this update

Hyperbolica Linux Depot Depot 1256231
Hyperbolica Win Depot Depot 1256232
