- Added a "Very Fast" text speed option that is 2x faster than "Fast"
- Fixed bug where True Ending didn't work on Linux
- Retroactively receive "Collector" achievement if you got it on before the 1.0.3 fix
- Added missing oracle hint for one of the trinkets
- Fixed treasure chest lifting off the ground when pushed for a long time
- Fixed glasses placement on one of the heads
- Fixed a few more typos
Hyperbolica update for 15 March 2022
1.0.4 "Very Fast" text speed option and fix true ending on Linux
Patchnotes via Steam Community
