Additional Elements Added
- Added a function to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the map when you encounter that NPC.
- Added NPC Jar-Bairn.
- Added new quest phases for the following NPCs: Diallos/ Nepheli Loux/ Kenneth Haight/ Gatekeeper Gostoc.
- Added some summonable NPCs in multiple situations.
- Increased the number of patterns of objects player can imitate when using Mimic’s Veil.
- Added night background music for some open field area.
Bug Fixed
- Fixed a bug that prevented summoned NPCs from taking damage in some boss battles.
- Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining item after boss battle.
- Fixed a bug that causes dialogue to be skipped when talking to NPCs and using custom key configurations.
- Fixed a bug that causes the player to freeze when riding.
- Fixed a bug that causes arcane to scale incorrectly for some weapons.
- In situation where the player cannot obtain more than 2 talisman pouches, added talisman pouch to Twin Maiden Husks shop line up.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the user from warping to sites of grace from the map at the end of the game.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the player from moving to the next area after the battle with the Fire Giant.
- Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to have incorrect scaling after strengthening.
- Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to not use stat scaling.
- Fixed hang-ups in certain occasions.
- Fixed a bug which incorrectly displays multiplayer area boundary when playing online.
- Fixed a bug that allows player to activate Erdtree Greatshield’s weapon skill without absorbing an attack using a special combination of item and incantation.
- Fixed a bug which causes Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation to have different effect.
- Fixed a bug with the Ash of War, Determination and Royal Knight's Resolve, where the damage buff will also apply to other weapons without that skill.
- Adjusted the visual effect of Unseen Form spell.
- Deleted the Ragged armor set from the game which was mistakenly obtainable in previous patch.
- Fixed a bug that causes some hostile NPCs to drop Furlcalling Finger Remedy.
- Fixed a bug that causes incorrect sound effect to play in some situations.
- Fixed a bug which causes visual animation and hitboxes to not be displayed correctly on some maps.
- Fixed bugs which causes incorrect visual and behavior for some enemies.
- Fixed a bug that causes incorrect stat parameter for some armor.
- Text fixes.
- Other performance improvement and bug fixes.
Balance Changes
- Increased the drop rate of Smithing Stone for some enemies.
- Added Smithing Stone to some early game shop line up.
- Increased shield’s effectiveness.
- Increased the damage for all offensive cracked pot items.
- Increased the damage for the following items: Spark Aromatic/Poison Spraymist.
- Increased the effect duration for the following items: Uplifting Aromatic/ Ironjar Aromatic.
- Increased HP healing for Torrent when using the following items: Rowa Raisin/ Sweet Raisin/ Frozen Raisin
- Reduced FP consumption and increased the damage of the following sorceries: Glintstone Cometshard/ Comet/ Night Comet
- Increased the damage of the following sorceries: Gravity Well/ Collapsing Stars/ Crystal Barrage
- Decreased FP consumption of the following sorceries: Star Shower/ Rock Blaster/ Gavel of Haima/ Founding Rain of Stars/ Stars of Ruin/Greatblade Phalanx/Magic Downpour/ Loretta’s Greatbow/ Loretta’s Mastery/ Carian Greatsword/ Carian Piercer/ Shard Spiral
- Raised projectile speed and range of Great Glintstone Shard
- Decreased Ash of War, Hoarfrost Stomp's damage and increase cast time.
- Increased Ash of War, Bloody Slash's self-inflict damage while slightly lowering the damage and increasing the cast time.
- Decreased weapon skill, Sword of Night and Flame’s damage.
- Increased FP consumption and lower duration of Ash of War, Barricade Shield.
- Changed FP consumption timing of Ash of War, Prelate’s Charge.
- Decreased the damage of spirit summoned when using the item Mimic Tear Ash and changed the spirit’s behavior pattern.
- Other enemy and weapon balance changes
Changed files in this update