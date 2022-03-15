 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jelly Brawl update for 15 March 2022

1.5.6 New Stages, Improved Movement, and Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8372002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this Update

Changes
  • Added more weight to player so movement more controlled
  • Make all modes available from start
  • New Stage Unlocks added
  • Fixed fog rendering
  • Changes made to existing stages
  • Stage decoration and theming added
  • Hit & Run no longer perma death in coop
  • Falling in water damages jelly (HIt & Run)
  • Change "Control" boss round to be based on timers for each player so we don't have the weird counting
  • Fix being able to disable all boss rounds and have boss only enabled
  • Fix triggers on Xbox One controllers player select face nav
  • Fix shield flashing when collected
  • Fix challenge progress tick sfx
  • VR headset face added and replaces Astro face unlock

Thanks for playing,

  • Cole

Changed files in this update

Jelly Brawl Windows Depot 1278351
  • Loading history…
Jelly Brawl MacOS Depot 1278352
  • Loading history…
Jelly Brawl Linux Depot 1278353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.