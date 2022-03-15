1.5.6 New Stages, Improved Movement, and Fixes

In this Update
Changes
- Added more weight to player so movement more controlled
- Make all modes available from start
- New Stage Unlocks added
- Fixed fog rendering
- Changes made to existing stages
- Stage decoration and theming added
- Hit & Run no longer perma death in coop
- Falling in water damages jelly (HIt & Run)
- Change "Control" boss round to be based on timers for each player so we don't have the weird counting
- Fix being able to disable all boss rounds and have boss only enabled
- Fix triggers on Xbox One controllers player select face nav
- Fix shield flashing when collected
- Fix challenge progress tick sfx
- VR headset face added and replaces Astro face unlock
