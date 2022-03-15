 Skip to content

Like an Angel update for 15 March 2022

Bug fix

View all patches · Build 8371941

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Log, Save, Config can be right-clicked to leave.
The achievement calculation method for taking the MRT and taxi has been changed to the total number of games.

Log, Save, Config 可以右鍵離開
搭捷運、計程車成就計算方式變更為全遊戲次數

