Log, Save, Config can be right-clicked to leave.
The achievement calculation method for taking the MRT and taxi has been changed to the total number of games.
Log, Save, Config 可以右鍵離開
搭捷運、計程車成就計算方式變更為全遊戲次數
Changed files in this update