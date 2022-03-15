 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

我有一座冒险屋 I have an adventure house update for 15 March 2022

2022年3月15号更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 8371908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.0.2版本更新内容

调整/新增内容：
1.恢复游戏窗口最大化功能。

Changed files in this update

我有一座冒险屋 Depot 1855661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.