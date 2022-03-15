 Skip to content

Inscryption update for 15 March 2022

Kaycee's Mod V0.32

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The official release is close at hand! Let's make sure those achievements are working...

  • Did you know the crew of The Limoncello was supposed to mutinee as the ship is being attacked? I don't know how you would because it was bugged. But now it works!
  • Fix for "Skull Storm" achievement not unlocking.
  • Check the Challenge Level achievements every time the Kaycee's Mod menu is opened. This should unlock them for those who have passed the required Challenge Level but didn't get the achievement. This also applies to "Start // Finish".
  • Fixed: Another issue with the GetFairHand algorithm. Cards with a cost of 1 bone are not counted as free.
  • Localization bug fixes.

For more information on Kaycee's Mod, check out [this post](bit.ly/3oV1puq)!

This patch's fan art is by @ninten_draw

