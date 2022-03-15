 Skip to content

The Ino Chronicles: Ascension update for 15 March 2022

Fixed issue

Share · View all patches · Build 8371731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue where entereing a certain town would lock the game. NOTE: For players at the final save point, this patch will happen automatically

Changed files in this update

The Ino Chronicles: Ascension Content Depot 724081
  • Loading history…
