Deadly Flare update for 15 March 2022

Hotfix #2

Hotfix #2 · Build 8371715 · Last edited 15 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, first, just wanted to say big thanks to you all who support the game

Here's the list of changes:

  • Improved save system and added a message while the game is saving
  • If you get stuck underground, you can press '0' (zero) and you will be unstucked
  • The tutorial is now optional, you can ignore it and do whatever you want, there are no more map limits
  • Now it is possible to skip any quest by pressing F9 (recommend following anyway)
  • Added a key to hide tutorial window
  • Now stone hammer can build any structure steel hammer does
  • Added more Stones to the natural resource spawners
  • Shelter will now stop Storm from extinguish campfire/furnace fire
  • Night zombies will only spawn after day 1
  • Updated some German words (thanks to TheEmptyBurial)
  • Wood foundations will prevent trees from regrowing
  • Now it is possible to stack Med kits
  • Fixed a bug that caused weapon to freeze after reloading
  • General improvements

