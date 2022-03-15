Hello everyone, first, just wanted to say big thanks to you all who support the game
Here's the list of changes:
- Improved save system and added a message while the game is saving
- If you get stuck underground, you can press '0' (zero) and you will be unstucked
- The tutorial is now optional, you can ignore it and do whatever you want, there are no more map limits
- Now it is possible to skip any quest by pressing F9 (recommend following anyway)
- Added a key to hide tutorial window
- Now stone hammer can build any structure steel hammer does
- Added more Stones to the natural resource spawners
- Shelter will now stop Storm from extinguish campfire/furnace fire
- Night zombies will only spawn after day 1
- Updated some German words (thanks to TheEmptyBurial)
- Wood foundations will prevent trees from regrowing
- Now it is possible to stack Med kits
- Fixed a bug that caused weapon to freeze after reloading
- General improvements
