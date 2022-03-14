 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 14 March 2022

1.38.2.2 (version 1443)

14 March 2022

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MAPS

Crete

  • Lowered window through site.
  • Blocked one of the windows at top of mid.
  • Raised planks on dropdown route.
  • Fixed various bomb stuck spots and pixel boosts.
  • New sun angle.

Iris

  • Reduced window height on Heaven B-site.
  • The glass window in the office is smaller.
  • Moved chairs that obstructed player movement in Ice Cream (Thanks fl0m).
  • Removed the Jerry Can on B-site that gave CTs an unfair advantage (Thanks HOFFI).
  • Slight FPS increase across the map.
  • Removed some clutter around the map.
  • Increased readability on various spots around the map.
  • Fixed floating props, clipping and nodraw textures (Thanks Joaokaka1998).
  • Visual improvement to CT spawn.
  • New radar image.
  • Added callout place names.

Ember

  • Further improvements to optimization.
  • Added new geysers at Apartments and Lava Pit.
  • Added new entrance to Lighthouse.
  • Added ladder at Research.
  • Spaced out the Church pews.
  • Added ladder to Apartments and altered the surrounding area.
  • Allowed access to Apartments balconies.
  • Fixed see through walls on top of Apartments.
  • Fixed small section of terrain causing damage at Lava Pit.
  • Fixed many stuck spots and minor bugs (thanks chocolates & fearless).

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • SurvivalMapLocation_Barn: Barn
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Castle: Castle
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Winery: Winery
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Fort: Fort
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Villa: Villa
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Field: Field
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Mill: Mill
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Farm: Farm
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Chapel: Chapel
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Sewers: Sewers
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Vineyard: Vineyard
  • SurvivalMapLocation_Temple: Temple
  • SurvivalMapLocation_BrokenBridge: Broken Bridge

