1.38.2.2 (version 1443)

MAPS
Crete
- Lowered window through site.
- Blocked one of the windows at top of mid.
- Raised planks on dropdown route.
- Fixed various bomb stuck spots and pixel boosts.
- New sun angle.
Iris
- Reduced window height on Heaven B-site.
- The glass window in the office is smaller.
- Moved chairs that obstructed player movement in Ice Cream (Thanks fl0m).
- Removed the Jerry Can on B-site that gave CTs an unfair advantage (Thanks HOFFI).
- Slight FPS increase across the map.
- Removed some clutter around the map.
- Increased readability on various spots around the map.
- Fixed floating props, clipping and nodraw textures (Thanks Joaokaka1998).
- Visual improvement to CT spawn.
- New radar image.
- Added callout place names.
Ember
- Further improvements to optimization.
- Added new geysers at Apartments and Lava Pit.
- Added new entrance to Lighthouse.
- Added ladder at Research.
- Spaced out the Church pews.
- Added ladder to Apartments and altered the surrounding area.
- Allowed access to Apartments balconies.
- Fixed see through walls on top of Apartments.
- Fixed small section of terrain causing damage at Lava Pit.
- Fixed many stuck spots and minor bugs (thanks chocolates & fearless).
Extra notes