Version 0.8.5-beta has been released.
- Unique terrain sfx on unit selection
- Removed unit movement sfx
- MainMenu & NewGameHUD sfx added
- Unit selection icon shows behind unit flag which shows behind unit
- Updated volume slider icons
- Can access Quest menu via hotkey: "q"
- Tooltip now shows whether unit is "fortifying" or "fortified"
- Tooltip now shows number of turns Hero is injured
- Removed dvorak mapped WASD keys
- Various bug fixes
- Level 3 Neutral castles now become Level 2 when taking them over
- Greyed out FOW on World Map
Changed files in this update