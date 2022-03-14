 Skip to content

Telestians update for 14 March 2022

Version 0.8.5-beta has been released.

Last edited by Wendy

  • Unique terrain sfx on unit selection
  • Removed unit movement sfx
  • MainMenu & NewGameHUD sfx added
  • Unit selection icon shows behind unit flag which shows behind unit
  • Updated volume slider icons
  • Can access Quest menu via hotkey: "q"
  • Tooltip now shows whether unit is "fortifying" or "fortified"
  • Tooltip now shows number of turns Hero is injured
  • Removed dvorak mapped WASD keys
  • Various bug fixes
  • Level 3 Neutral castles now become Level 2 when taking them over
  • Greyed out FOW on World Map

