Patch 1.03, New feature: Quests! Plus other improvements

Thanks to everyone for providing great feedback on Darkspar and continuing to help us improve the game
This patch adds a few important improvements:
Quests have been added to the game.
- You now have two tabs on the right which you can switch between, Game Log and Quests. Quests will be added to the quests screen automatically as you play through the game and provide a small to somewhat significant amount of resources when completed.
- There are two kinds of quests. One is a repeating optional quests providing resources for killing certain monsters. The second is a storyline quest that updates as you play through the game, providing hints on what you should be doing and providing rewards for hitting milestones.
- We hope that the quest feature will help players who are either stuck at the endgame (which has several steps that must be done in order, now spelled out in Quests) or players who felt like the mechanics weren't spelled out clearly enough
Other improvements and requested features
- You can now view the stat screen of your character by clicking their character panel. This can be done at any time.
- Estimated research times have been added to the research panel, and research production is listed in the research box.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a couple of places Population was misspelled
- Stopped Achievement pop ups from disappearing too quickly
Changed files in this update