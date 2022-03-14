- fixed another bug with the "" he-equiv units being (a) sometimes actual HE-equiv units behaving like units and (b) getting opfire stuck in a loop.
- fixed cave collapse attacks sometimes thinking the attempt was through Blocked LOS.
- Red Backer One: fixed Soviet AI to know it needs to attack.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 14 March 2022
14 Mar 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update