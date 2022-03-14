 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 14 March 2022

14 Mar 22 Early Access Build

Build 8370165

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed another bug with the "" he-equiv units being (a) sometimes actual HE-equiv units behaving like units and (b) getting opfire stuck in a loop.
  • fixed cave collapse attacks sometimes thinking the attempt was through Blocked LOS.
  • Red Backer One: fixed Soviet AI to know it needs to attack.

