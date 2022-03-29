Wuppo Patch Notes [Definitive Edition 1.0.42] fixes

Fixes:
- Some minor dialogue typos / phrases have been fixed/revised in the English & the Polish version.
- Rare soft-lock dialogue issue should be fully fixed now. Please be aware of the minimum system requirements on the store page.
If you missed the announcement for our new game: Wuppo: Breft Festival (Forever) please check it out here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1321160/Wuppo_Breft_Festival_Forever/
We're hoping to release it this year, so now would be a great time to wishlist!
Cheers!
Lars
