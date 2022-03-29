 Skip to content

Wuppo - Definitive Edition update for 29 March 2022

Wuppo Patch Notes [Definitive Edition 1.0.42] fixes

Build 8370054

Fixes:

  • Some minor dialogue typos / phrases have been fixed/revised in the English & the Polish version.
  • Rare soft-lock dialogue issue should be fully fixed now. Please be aware of the minimum system requirements on the store page.

If you missed the announcement for our new game: Wuppo: Breft Festival (Forever) please check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1321160/Wuppo_Breft_Festival_Forever/
We're hoping to release it this year, so now would be a great time to wishlist!

Cheers!
Lars

Changed files in this update

Wuppo Content Depot 400631
