Patch 0.15.3 Bugfixes and QoL Improvements

- QoL: Optimize the UI of Statistics Bureau to allow easy toggle on/off resources in the top bar
- QoL: Add an option to filter 'what I have' in player trade filter option
- QoL: Add an option to change mousewheel zoom sensitivity
- QoL: When zooming using mousewheel, the camera will zoom to the cursor location
- QoL: Add a confirm dialog when cancelling player trade
- Change: Disable profit warning icon on buildings as it is confusing for new players and useless for experienced players
- Bugfix: Fix a but where turning on automatically claim trades will result in right to trade error
- Remove 'Always Export' option in Trade Center since it is mostly useless
There are 140 resources, 197 factories, 59 policies, 18 maps and 52 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Changed files in this update