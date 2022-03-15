 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Industry Idle update for 15 March 2022

Patch 0.15.3 Bugfixes and QoL Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8369943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • QoL: Optimize the UI of Statistics Bureau to allow easy toggle on/off resources in the top bar
  • QoL: Add an option to filter 'what I have' in player trade filter option
  • QoL: Add an option to change mousewheel zoom sensitivity
  • QoL: When zooming using mousewheel, the camera will zoom to the cursor location
  • QoL: Add a confirm dialog when cancelling player trade
  • Change: Disable profit warning icon on buildings as it is confusing for new players and useless for experienced players
  • Bugfix: Fix a but where turning on automatically claim trades will result in right to trade error
  • Remove 'Always Export' option in Trade Center since it is mostly useless
    There are 140 resources, 197 factories, 59 policies, 18 maps and 52 achievements available in this version

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1574001
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 1574002
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1574003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.