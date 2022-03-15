- The game now supports DLC that can modify game content.
- A new story event.
- AI can be told to focus on its current target more. This prevents botched salvage attempts by Search and Rescue teams when players did something that distracted them from the operation.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 15 March 2022
0.477.3 - Focused Commitment
Patchnotes via Steam Community
