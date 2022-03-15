 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 15 March 2022

0.477.3 - Focused Commitment

Share · View all patches · Build 8369770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The game now supports DLC that can modify game content.
  • A new story event.
  • AI can be told to focus on its current target more. This prevents botched salvage attempts by Search and Rescue teams when players did something that distracted them from the operation.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.