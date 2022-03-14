 Skip to content

Zombie Slayers update for 14 March 2022

Added compatibility for broken mouse scrolls

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now scroll through weapons and blocks by using up and down arrows (for those whose mouse scroll broke).

Changed files in this update

Zombie Slayers Content Depot 1203601
