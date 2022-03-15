Patch Notes - 3/15 (35312)

Hey Spiritfarers!
We're here today with a pretty long list of bug fixes in this patch.
Bug fixes:
- A black screen no longer occurs if you pause during the Mind Palace event.
- Alice now properly recognizes the Beach outfit.
- The wardrobe now remembers a full outfit's settings even when the player modifies a single item.
- Stella and Daffodil get teleported to Jackie whenever the other player triggers the conversation inside Gwen's house.
- The boat now properly continues to its destination after encountering a turtle sister.
- Sleeping while Stanley is in front of the bed in Stella’s cabin no longer results in a loss of functionality.
- Interacting with Stanley inside Stella’s cabin no longer causes Daffodil to fall outside the boundaries of the world.
- Sitting on a chair while the boat approaches the Everdoor no longer leads to a loss of functionality.
- The game's in-game clock no longer resets after 24 hours.
- Stella's arm now uses the proper lighting when fishing.
- The Everlight now appears properly during Loom and Woodcutting Minigames.
- The Touchpad Icon now properly appears in the rebind menus.
- Navigation inside the Control Rebinding screen no longer skips two settings when moving up from the Restore Default option.
- Tuna fishing music will no longer prematurely stop if your co-op partner stops fishing.
- Beverly is no longer behind Stella’s hat when hugged in ghost form.
- In local co-op, Daffodil no longer loses functionality when meeting the turtle sisters for the first time.
- Stella and Daffodil can no longer stand on an invisible platform in Stella’s Cabin.
- “The Real Spiritfarer” quest now properly subtracts a Lightbulb from your inventory instead of adding one.
- Daffodil no longer falls through the floor at multiple points in the game.
- Going back and forth quickly on the zipline no longer causes the sound effect to disappear.
- Stella’s bouncing animation no longer stutters when used on the umbrellas in Overbrook.
- Atul will no longer get stuck in a loop of exiting and entering his house if the kitchen is placed in a specific position underneath his house.
- The wind animation from the middle chimney at Bottom Line Corp no longer cuts off abruptly.
- Repeatedly watering crops no longer causes Stella’s water animation to be skipped.
- Stella no longer gets caught on the environment when using the zipline in Hoseki Quarry.
- Saving/Quitting during the House Call quest no longer causes Daria’s icon to appear early in the Save Menu.
- Daria now plays her instrument properly during the Mind Palace event.
- Daffodil can no longer interact with the butterflies during the Hades events.
- Mickey no longer abruptly returns to Bruce’s head during their final conversation on the way to the Everdoor.
- Mickey no longer disappears too early during Bruce & Mickey’s Everdoor animation.
- Denizen lost at sea now properly acknowledges your presence.
- Turtles no longer disappear when going to sleep.
- Daffodil no longer teleports during a Spirit’s release.
- Going to sleep no longer crashes the game.
- The ground inside the Field no longer appears upside down during the Edit mode.
- Sheep now properly have wool.
- Explored parts of the map no longer disappear upon reloading.
- You will no longer get stuck in the game’s intro sequence.
- Alice’s quest no longer bugs out and she will give you her obol.
- ESC/Back buttons now work in the ”Report a bug” menu.
- It is no longer possible to lose functionality by remapping the buttons to navigate menus to the DualShock touchpad and relaunching the game.
- Save progress & boat will no longer merge with another save if you delete it without loading a saved game first.
- Hugging Daffodil near a wall in Gwen’s house will no longer cause Stella to fall through the wall and get stuck.
- Hugging Daffodil at a specific spot in Overbrook’s hospital will no longer cause Stella to fall into the background.
- Players will no longer need to readjust from interactable objects (ore, trees, etc.) after interacting with it the first time.
- Nordweiller’s map tooltip no longer shows three chests instead of the intended two.
- Stella and Daffodil are now properly forced to row the tender during the Everdoor sequence.
- Exiting the Blueprint Station no longer causes the game to lose functionality.
- Sleeping near the Everdoor while the ghosts are on the ship no longer causes a black screen.
- A crash no longer occurs when loading a save file that has completed Stella’s Last Voyage.
- Closing the game during Jackie & Daria’s quest where Jackie bursts into Daria’s house will no longer break the flow of the quest completely.
- Spirits can no longer be kicked-off the boat when moving builds to a higher altitude.
- Skipping the intro too quickly after starting a New Game no longer causes graphical issues.
- Going back into the game quickly no longer shows the map upside down for a couple of seconds.
Localization:
- Spirits’ mood bonus for eating a food they enjoy is no longer mistranslated to food they dislike in Portuguese.
- Summer no longer says that she is not hungry when rejecting a hug, in Simplified Chinese.
- Torn Letter and the Crumpled Letter from Jackie both contained untranslated lines in Russian, Korean and Simplified Chinese.
- There is no longer a typo in Charon’s dialogue at the start of the game.
- The button icons and text no longer overflow the UI when reading letters in Russian.
- Fixed multiple food items in the recipe list whose text overflowed in Russian.
- Denizen name in Quest Log for “Perimeter Sweep” was untranslated in multiple languages.
- Doctor had an untranslated speech bubble after completing his quest at Overbrook in multiple languages.
- Denizens in Southpoint Docks were not translated in multiple languages.
- Gwen will no longer say a specific hour to wake her up instead of in the morning in Korean.
- Text to confirm an event will no longer overlap with the Yes/No options in Simplified Chinese.
- Pop-up notification about Jackie’s house improvements had an incorrect line break in Russian text.
- Russian text box no longer overflows when talking about Daria in the Archive Room Filing Cabinet.
- Text in the Main Menu now properly appears when first launching the game in Japanese, Korean, Simplified or Traditional Chinese.
