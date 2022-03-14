Achievement Patch + Fixes

Patch to fix issues with the following:
- Cookies Achievement was not triggering on one branch of the conversation that triggers it
- Stare achievement was not triggering on one branch of conversation that triggers it
- Final boss achievement was not triggering after battle
- Hint mode was not toggling correctly
- Novel mode was not being applied on new party members
- Small interaction fixes (doors, chests)
Thank you and please feel free to message me if you bump into anything else. I'm the only dev but I'll do my best to iron anything you find out.
