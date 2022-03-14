 Skip to content

RaceLeague Playtest update for 14 March 2022

V0.2.5.5.4

Build 8369094

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added track state/driving line (static for now)
-Added sand pebbles
-Improved sand driving model
-Improved cup car setup
-Improved autosaving
-Added follow cam spectate mode
-Fixed leaderboard not working when spectating in multiplayer
-Fixed road selector appearing on test drive
-Fixed editor camera misplacing itself (seems like the track is disappearing)
-Various fixes & improvements

Changed files in this update

RaceLeague Playtest Content Depot 1630331
