Patch notes for Version 1.31

This update fixes some bugs - especially in the logic of the AI - and improves the balancing of the AI.
The difficulty level of the AI now determines how effective the distribution of the AI's workers is - for example, how many residents are hired as lumberjacks - and thus ultimately determines the speed of the AI's city development. The most difficult AI opponent continues to challenge even experienced players, whereas the easier AI opponents now require more time to build. Furthermore, the movement speed of workers has been increased, which allows for faster construction of buildings, especially at the beginning of the game.
Your Empires and Tribes Team
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug that caused construction workers to run to the edge of the map when they were assigned to a construction site via the resident menu.
- Fixed a bug that caused the message that indicates that monks or the king's messenger have arrived in the village to be mistakenly triggered multiple times
- Fixed a bug that could cause monks and the king's messenger to run to the starting position at the edge of the map after loading and then return to the city.
- Fixed a bug that could cause workers to freeze at campfire sites
- Fixed a bug that caused the controls in the building menu to not respond when quickly changing the movement keys
- Fixed a bug that caused residents to run off while talking to the player when a new job was being searched for them
- Fixed a bug that caused the camera to move incorrectly when the player performed actions (such as cutting wood) one right after another
- Fixed a bug that caused sleeping to be ended only by pressing Escape twice
- Fixed a bug that caused the AI's building process to be too fast
- Fixed a bug that could cause the AI not to start building at the beginning of the game
- Fixed a bug that could cause the AI not to perform building upgrades and thus develop very slowly or not at all in higher expansion levels
- Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when AI workers searched for a building that was already destroyed
- Fixed a bug that led to an incorrect calculation of the AI's manpower and thus to an inefficient distribution of the AI's work after loading
- Fixed a bug that resulted in not removing the grass from the AI's marketplace area
- Fixed a bug that caused the AI to produce too little food and thus needed all resources for trading later in the game and could not use them for the further development of their city
- Increased the movement speed of the workers
