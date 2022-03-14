Patch 1.3.1

Like a pirate with new-found depth perception issues Neon Force Pushers is stumbling in with a new patch!
- Added new character skins! Each character now has a unique set of skins for you to select from!
- Added more controller hints! (They also stay out of each other's way now!)
- Fixed settings in Graphics Menu being un-navigable by controller. This was the last issue preventing NFP from having full controller support!
- Fixed the game being too dark when the graphics setting 'Terrain Emission' was set to off.
- Fixed custom controls not loading properly. You will no longer need to remap your controls every time you start the game!
- Fixed how analog sticks behaved in control menus. They were kinda sketchy before.
Changed files in this update