Neon Force Pushers update for 14 March 2022

Patch 1.3.1

Patch 1.3.1 · Last edited 14 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Like a pirate with new-found depth perception issues Neon Force Pushers is stumbling in with a new patch!

  • Added new character skins! Each character now has a unique set of skins for you to select from!
  • Added more controller hints! (They also stay out of each other's way now!)
  • Fixed settings in Graphics Menu being un-navigable by controller. This was the last issue preventing NFP from having full controller support!
  • Fixed the game being too dark when the graphics setting 'Terrain Emission' was set to off.
  • Fixed custom controls not loading properly. You will no longer need to remap your controls every time you start the game!
  • Fixed how analog sticks behaved in control menus. They were kinda sketchy before.

